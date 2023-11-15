Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels all ejected less than two minutes into game

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

Boy, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast.

Less than two minutes into the Timberwolves vs. Warriors In-Season Tournament game, Klay Thompson grabbed Jaden McDaniels' jersey as part of a box out, that led to McDaniels pulling on Thompson's jersey as they ran up court, and suddenly it was on over seemingly nothing. Then things got wild: Rudy Gobert came in and grabbed Thompson trying to break things up, Draymond Green rushed in and put Gobert in a headlock and dragged him away.

Things are getting HEATED and out of control early pic.twitter.com/q9tNRPUGIQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

Green's de-escalation skills need some work. Green may get the worst of this when the league looks at the film and hands out fines and/or suspensions, he took the entire situation to another level by going to the wrestling hold.

Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a sleeper hold pic.twitter.com/yivvAds10c — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 15, 2023

Stephen Curry sat out this game with a sore knee, which leaves the Warriors going against one of the hottest teams in the league without Curry, Thompson or Green.