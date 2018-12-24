Draymond Green and Jonas Jerebko to start for Warriors against Clippers originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green was going to play more minutes at center in the near future, and, well, he's a man of his word.

Green will start at center tonight for the first time all season when Golden State takes on the rival Clippers at Oracle Arena.

With Draymond Green starting the 5 and Jonas Jerebko at the 4 vs. Clippers, it's four shooters for @warriors instead of the usual 3.

If Draymond hits an early 3, it's five shooters.

— Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) December 24, 2018

He'll be joined in the frontcourt by Jonas Jerebko, who will start in place of Kevon Looney. Jerebko scored a career-high 23 points in Sunday's win over the Mavericks, and has been the Warriors most reliable bench piece so far this season.

The shift to a Jerebko-Green frontcourt indicates the Warriors intend to go small against their division rivals. The Clippers enter Sunday's game having played at the ninth-fastest pace in the league, one spot ahead of Golden State.

If it works tonight, coach Kerr might be inclined to start Green again at center vs. the Lakers on Christmas, especially if high-flying JaVale McGee misses the game.