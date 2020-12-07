Draymond Green, James Wiseman miss Warriors’ practice after reported positive COVID-19 tests

There was a bit of a wink and a nod thing going on with the Warriors’ first practice of training camp Monday.

Draymond Green and No. 2 pick James Wiseman both did not participate in practice, coach Steve Kerr said. The Warriors announced last week two players had tested positive for COVID-19. It wasn’t spoken aloud, but it also doesn’t take a brain surgeon to connect the dots. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Shiller had Kerr’s not-so-subtle quote.

The Warriors had two players test positive for Covid last week. Steve Kerr on not being allowed to comment on why Draymond and Wiseman missed practice: "I'm just trying to figure out which one of you has put all the pieces together and has figured out what is happening here." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 7, 2020

Other reports confirmed the tests. Kerr added:

“I’m not worried about Draymond,” Kerr said. “He’s got a better feel for what we do than anybody. So he’ll be fine once he gets rolling with practice… “[With Wiseman] It’s unfortunate, but it’s just the way it goes,” Kerr said. “Our coaching staff has been showing him tape the last few days. He’s still getting some homework in between now and the time he’ll be able to play again. It’s not ideal, but nothing is ideal for anybody in 2020.”

It’s unknown how long the pair will be away from the team exactly, although both could well miss the team’s first preseason game on Dec. 12 (Saturday). Green and Wiseman have to quarantine away from the team for 10-12 days from when they were first tested (the different lengths depend upon symptoms) and have two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart before they can rejoin the team.

As Kerr noted, this is harder on Wiseman. The rookie was considered talented but raw heading into the draft, however with the Warriors’ other options at center being Marquese Chriss, Kevon Looney, and in a pinch Eric Paschall, Wiseman is expected to get a lot of run. The rookie is going to get trial by fire. This setback only makes the learning curve steeper.

