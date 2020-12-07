Draymond Green, James Wiseman miss Warriors' first camp practice

Draymond, Wiseman miss Warriors' first training camp practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors were not at full strength Monday for their first team practice of training camp.

Draymond Green and James Wiseman did not participate, coach Steve Kerr told the media Monday afternoon.

Steve Kerr on why James Wiseman did not practice today: "I'm not allowed to comment on that. Make your own deductions." https://t.co/YGXlWhNV1Q — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 7, 2020

Golden State general manager Bob Myers revealed last week that two Warriors players tested positive for COVID-19 upon reporting to camp.

The Warriors' first preseason game is this Saturday at Chase Center against the Denver Nuggets.

