Draymond Green issues apology to Steph Curry ahead of return

The NBA has lifted Draymond Green‘s suspension. He has missed 14 games for the Golden State Warriors and is working on his conditioning before returning to the court. However, Green has revealed that he’s aware of the negative attention his actions brought to the locker room, most specifically Steph Curry.

During a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, the four-time NBA champion issued an apology to his long-time teammate. Green noted how the questions surrounding Curry’s leadership were tough for him to hear, as he knew he was the catalyst in those discussions.

“One thing throughout this process that really hurt me, i turned on the TV screen and saw ‘Stephen is a bad leader because Draymond did X,'” Green said. “It p—– me off, but it crushed me. It crushed me because how is Steph enduring me, being a bad leader? This guy doesn’t give us anything to tear him down about. This guy does everything the right way. Yet, he’s being torn down because of my actions. Crushed me. That’s a tough blow to deal with. And because he got crushed publicly for that, I’m going to apologize publicly. I sincerely apologize to Steph for my actions because that was a tough pill to swallow.”

Green’s return will be a significant boost to the Warriors rotation. His versatility on defense and his leadership on the floor have both been missed during his absences this season. However, Green will likely be cautious with his return as he continues to work on himself and ensure that he’s being the teammate the Warriors need him to be.

The Warriors are 17-19 on the season and will undoubtedly be looking to turn the season around in the coming months. Green will be a big part of that plan. His return should help uplift Golden State’s veteran core, and that could be the catalyst to a season-changing swing.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire