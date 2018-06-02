Draymond Green invites Tristan Thompson to 'meet him in the streets any day'

Draymond Green is apparently not scared.

Thursday’s wild Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended with Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson shoving Green as time was winding down in the Golden State Warriors’ overtime win.

Officials had just thrown Thompson out of the game for a flagrant foul on Shaun Livingston, and Thompson pushed Green when Green got in his face to applaud the ejection. After the two were separated, Thompson invited Green to meet him outside as he walked toward the tunnel.

Draymond Green said he wouldn’t risk a fine to square off with Tristan Thompson but offered to meet the Cavs center in the streets this summer to settle their beef. (AP)

The two did not meet outside after the game. Or if they did they kept it quiet.

Tristan Thompson fined, not suspended

The encounter led to a $25,000 fine for Thompson, who was not suspended for Game 2 despite the late-game flagrant foul and altercation.

Green told reporters on Saturday that he would be happy to take Thompson up on his offer as long as it doesn’t pose a risk to his bank account.

Draymond Green: “I can meet [Tristan Thompson] in the streets any day” pic.twitter.com/Zwj9qIX7i2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2018





“I can’t meet him outside here, ’cause I’ll still get fined,” Green said. “But I can meet him in the streets any day. You can say something like ‘meet you at the bus.’ I’m taking care of my family. I ain’t gonna meet you at the bus.

“But the summers, you can meet anybody anywhere. … If you want to see me somewhere else, that’s fine. Any time.”

Thompson has not yet responded to Green’s invitation.

Green is listed at 6-7, 230 pounds, while Thompson stands at 6-10, 238 pounds. Thompson appears to have the edge on reach, but the tale of the tape seems to measure up to a reasonably fair heavyweight bout.

If Thomson and Green don’t settle their beef before somebody wins four games in the Finals, maybe they should look into setting up a pay per view.

