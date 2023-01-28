How Draymond Green inspired Jonathan Kuminga with Warriors practice challenge

How Draymond motivated JK to be better during Dubs practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is a master at getting the best out of his teammates -- just ask 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kuminga discussed Draymond challenging him to be the best version of himself night in and night out.

"I really appreciate that because Draymond isn't the type of person that's going to ... support you as much as he's supposed to when you haven't really shown what you're about," Kuminga told Charania. "Draymond always competes."

The second-year forward also explained when he was a rookie, he had to prove to Green what he was capable of on the court to receive the veteran's respect. Instead of being dissuaded, Kuminga used that as fuel on his journey to be the best player he can be.

"Just looking back to that, I was just like, 'One day, I'm just going to prove that I've been working on getting better every day on just becoming the person they really want me to be,' " Kuminga continued.

Kuminga added that trying to get to the level Golden State's veterans envision the youngster to be at in the future is his motivation to be great.

In the Warriors' 129-117 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday at Chase Center, Kuminga certainly showcased what he's capable of.

Not only was the 20-year-old attacking the rim, but he also was draining 3-pointers, hitting four in the final moments of the third quarter to give the Warriors a much-needed momentum swing heading into the fourth quarter.

Shooting 31.9 percent from 3-point range after his long-distance outburst against the Raptors -- up from 28.8 percent -- Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson all praised Kuminga for stepping up when it mattered.

"I told him that's a big momentum swing, not just the threes, but the energy on the other end to put up a good defensive front and conduct the game on both sides," Curry said. "But those 3s were huge and gave us a lot of life going into the fourth."

Thompson said that once Kuminga "masters" his jump shot, he will be "dangerous."

"But to get on the hot streak he did was very impressive and for that man, the sky's the limit for his talent," Thompson told reporters.

With Kerr, Curry, Thompson and Green all high on Kuminga's ability to be a star, it's up to Kuminga to put in the work to get where he is expected to be.

And if that were to happen, Kuminga can thank Green for his abrasive, yet effective way of getting the best out of him.

