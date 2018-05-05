Draymond Green insists he wasn't "baiting" Rajon Rondo, wants media to "tell the truth" after Warriors' Game 3 loss

Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo got into it again in Game 3 on Friday night. Green, though, downplayed it and insisted he wasn’t “baiting” Rondo, and wants the media to “tell the truth.” (Getty Images)

Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo have had multiple heated interactions during the Western Conference semifinals between Golden State and New Orleans, and Game 3 on Friday night was no exception.

The pair got into it after officials blew a whistle, and Green kept defending Rondo until they had to be separated.

Draymond not letting Rondo practice after the whistle oh let’s go#PettyWarz pic.twitter.com/3OFDeQKUcC — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 5, 2018





Friday’s interaction was likely a result of a heated Game 2, where Rondo wiped his sweat over the ball before Green shot a free throw.

Rajon Rondo wiping his sweat all over the ball before Draymond attempted his second free throw gotta be the pettiest thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/AoKkBPAXJr — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 2, 2018





The pair were seen getting up in each other’s faces exchanging words before halftime of Game 2, too.

Draymond and Rondo exchanged words at halftime pic.twitter.com/WevF2IM5G3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 2, 2018





Yet when he was asked about “getting into it” with Rondo after Game 3 — which the Pelicans dominated 119-100 to cut the Warriors’ lead to 2-1 — Green wasn’t having it.

“When have I gotten into it with Rondo in the series? Name me once?” Green asked. “I wouldn’t even say getting into it though.

“How many times I walked up to him? Alright so I haven’t gotten into it with him then, period.”

Green was also asked if he has tried to “bait” Rondo in the series. That didn’t go over well with Green, who then started attacking the media for not “telling the truth.”

“No I don’t have to try to bait Rondo,” Green said. “I get nothing out of trying to bait Rondo at anything. That does nothing for me.

“Y’all hate the storyline of somebody trying to bait me, huh? I’ve just got to be involved. Like, oh, Draymond’s doing this. At some point, somebody’s got to tell the truth. It ain’t Draymond this time. I’ve baited a lot of guys. I’ve tried to bait a lot of guys. [I’ve] succeeded at quite a bit, sometimes [I’ve] failed. I ain’t try to bait nobody [this time]”

“At some point, somebody’s got to tell the truth. I know that’s not quite the DNA these days, people telling the truth. But at some point, y’all got to tell the truth. Draymond ain’t trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball.

“I look forward to y’all telling the truth one day. Maybe it won’t happen. I ain’t expecting it, but I do look forward to it.”

Draymond Green wants everyone to know he’s NOT trying to bait Rajon Rondo. pic.twitter.com/zy5wWGKygs — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 5, 2018





