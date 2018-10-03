Draymond Green out indefinitely for Warriors with knee issue

Draymond Green missed practice Tuesday with knee soreness. Now, the Warriors don't know when he will be back.

OAKLAND -- The right knee soreness Draymond Green experienced Tuesday, keeping him out of practice, lingered into Wednesday and likely will keep him off the court for the rest of the week.

If you're a Warriors fan prone to worry, you now have a reason.

Though Green will travel to Seattle with the team on Thursday, he will not play in the preseason game Friday night against the Sacramento Kings at KeyArena.

"Just being careful," coach Steve Kerr said after practice. "He still had a little inflammation this morning."

A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test on the knee was clean, according to Kerr, who at this time does not consider this to be a long-term problem.

In Green's absence, Jonas Jerebko likely will get the start Friday night.