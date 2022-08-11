Draymond Green includes Steph Curry in all-time starting five lineup

Draymond includes Steph in his all-time starting five originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Like almost every NBA player, Warriors forward Draymond Green has his own all-time starting five, typically a mixture of players they grew up watching, playing against, or had as teammates.

On Thursday's edition of "The Draymond Green Show," the 32-year-old answered various mailbag questions, including which players -- past and present -- make up his ideal starting five.

The Golden State star didn't hesitate to put his teammate Steph Curry in the point guard position. Meanwhile, former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal and San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan, two of the most dominant big men in their era, made Green's starting lineup.

Finally, Lakers forward LeBron James, who has had numerous battles with the Warriors while with the Cleveland Cavaliers and presented a greater challenge for Golden State in the NBA Finals than the Boston Celtics, is the perfect 3 for Green.

"My all-time starting five is Shaq at the 5 and Steph at the 1," Green said on his podcast. "I got LeBron James at the 3. Now, again, this is where the eras and stuff gets tricky because what era of basketball am I talking about? But I'm just going to talk basketball in the sense of who I think will make a great five."

Green had to ponder who would fill the shooting guard position in his starting five, considering the two players the Warriors forward was weighing on his mind were Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Nonetheless, Green couldn't go with anyone but Jordan at the 2 position.

"Steph at the 1, Shaq at the 5, LeBron at the 3, Timmy D at the 4," Green added. "And did you think I was going to go anywhere other than MJ at the 2? You got to be out of your mind.

"Although I must say, Kobe was a very close second, a very close second for me on my starting five."

Story continues

There's no doubt Green's all-time starting lineup will cause some debate, considering players such as Larry Bird and Earvin "Magic" Johnson, among other past stars, were left off.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast