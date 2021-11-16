Draymond Green hits Peyton Manning with amazing trash talk in 49ers-Rams

Draymond hits Peyton with amazing trash talk during 49ers-Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Peyton and Eli Manning asked for some trash talk from Draymond Green during Monday night's 49ers-Los Angeles Rams game, and the Warriors forward obliged with a great dig at the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Draymond didn’t hold back on Peyton 💀 pic.twitter.com/oMVdvJ1Bwj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 16, 2021

"I'd tell Peyton, as great as you're supposed to be, the Colts cut you," Draymond quipped to Peyton during ESPN's ManningCast.

"Thank you, appreciate it. I thought nobody could sting me more than [Phil] Mickelson in the second quarter, but Draymond has done that here in the third quarter," Peyton responded.

Draymond was the third quarter guest for the ManningCast of Monday night's 49ers game, also touching on his relationship with Charles Barkley and joking with Peyton about snapping the supposed "ManningCast curse."

On the field, the 49ers rolled over the Rams 31-10 at Levi's Stadium, pushing San Francisco to 5-5 overall while LA drops to 7-3 on the season.