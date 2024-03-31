Draymond Green has hilarious response to Tari Eason video

The Houston Rockets are hot on the Golden State Warriors‘ heels for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Steve Kerr’s team has a one-game lead on Ime Udoka’s surging roster. However, the Warriors have struggled for consistency this season, which will undoubtedly lead to a nervy finish to the regular season as both rosters fight for a spot in the play-in tournament.

Tari Eason recently posted a video to social media where he was goading the Warriors following a Rockets win. However, Draymond Green has now shared his thoughts regarding Eason’s actions in a typically hilarious fashion.

“Why would he make a video telling the Warriors to come out and play? Everybody in Houston had a heart attack when he did that,” Green said. “…Part of the reason that I like Tari Eason is that he would come out and do that. When I saw that, I wasn’t surprised at all. I am surprised that he hasn’t played in a game since January 1st. It’s kind of tough to say ‘come out and play,’ when you ain’t gonna play.”

Golden State has the advantage of experience. The roster is littered with elite veteran talent. They know how to knuckle down when they’re fighting for a goal. As such, they’re likely slight favorites to make the play-in tournament over the Rockets.

.@Money23Green reacts to Tari Eason's Rockets celebrating a big moment 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jtMzZlWAtg — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 28, 2024

The Warriors will face the Houston Rockets on Thursday (April 4) in a game that could dictate how we view their season. Green will need to keep his cool if he’s going to help the Warriors secure a much-needed victory and potentially ensure Golden State makes it to the play-in tournament.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire