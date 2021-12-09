Draymond Green gives reason Steph Curry's 3-point record will be broken

Draymond gives reason Steph's 3-point record will be broken originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry hasn't broken Ray Allen's NBA career 3-point record yet. But after splashing six triples in the Warriors' Wednesday night win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center, Curry needs just 10 3-pointers to eclipse Allen in the NBA record books.

It's only a matter of time.

While Curry undoubtedly will shatter Allen's record, Draymond Green doesn't believe Curry will hold the title forever. In fact, Green is certain Curry's record will fall a handful of years after the two-time MVP retires for one simple reason: Steph changed the game.

"Steph Curry's 3-point record will 100 percent be broken," Green said on the latest episode of the "Draymond Green Show." "From the time he is done playing, it will probably only take someone five to six more years to break that record if that. Reason being, Trae Young comes into the NBA attempting six or seven 3-pointers per game. Donovan Mitchell comes into the NBA attempting six or seven 3-pointers per game. Steph Curry came into the NBA attempting two to three per game because it's just a totally different ball game, in large part due to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and the ways those guys shot the basketball.

"It totally changed the way the game is played just by the way Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been playing the game all this time. When I look back on the 10 years that I have been here, most people, especially in the analytical department, didn't think Steph Curry shot enough threes. To this day, they still don't think Steph Curry shoots enough threes. That just goes to show you where the game is going and why his record will be broken probably within five to six years of him playing the game."

Whether or not Curry's record does eventually fall, Green knows that what his teammate has done is special.

"However, forget the record being broken," Green said. "The fact that he is breaking this record and that he is doing it in almost half the amount of games that Ray Allen did it, it really just speaks to who Steph Curry is, the type of talent that he is, the shooter that he is, it's one of the most incredible things."

Green went on to say that the most impressive thing about Curry shattering Allen's record is that a majority of Curry's 3-pointers have come off the dribble, which speaks to his otherworldly talent as a marksman.

Curry and the Warriors will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday where Curry will need to drain 10 triples to set the record against his brother, Seth Curry. If it doesn't happen Saturday, Allen's mark surely will fall either Monday when the Warriors face the Indiana Pacers or on Tuesday when they visit the New York Knicks.

