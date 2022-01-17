Draymond Green gives NSFW reaction to 49ers-Cowboys wild ending

Draymond gives NSFW reaction to wild 49ers-Cowboys ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is currently injured and not with the Warriors on their current road trip, which ended Sunday night with a 119-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So the All-Star forward had some time on Sunday afternoon to take in what many of us were doing too - glued to our televisions to watch the 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Game.

The 49ers prevailed 23-17 in a wild, controversial finish, with the game ending when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott scrambled for 17 yards to the 49ers’ 24-yard line, only for time to expire before the Cowboys could get off another play.

Draymond couldn’t help but laugh at the ending, and posted his reaction to his Instagram story with some NSFW language.

Draymond reacts to the crazy 49ers/Cowboys ending ðŸ¤£



[via @Money23Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/JT9GYl6ou1 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) January 17, 2022

“Wow. Crazy. This referee f–ked up twice. He cost the Cowboys two snaps on that thing. Sucks. Sucks to suck,” Green said while cracking up.

Referee Alex Kemp gave his explanation after the game, saying that the umpire “was simply spotting the ball properly.”

Regardless of whether it was the correct call or not, the 49ers will advance to play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff while the Cowboys’ season is over.