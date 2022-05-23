Draymond Green gifts Deebo Samuel game-worn jersey after Warriors' win

Draymond gifts Deebo game-worn jersey after Game 3 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green had five assists in the Warriors’ 109-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, but he had one more item to dish out after the final buzzer Sunday night.

As Golden State celebrated its third win of the series, Green walked over to 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and gifted him his game-worn jersey. Samuel was sitting courtside at American Airlines Center during the game and was spotted hanging out with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Draymond gave his jersey to Deebo after the game ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/df3mt8CCzO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

Green had 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block to go along with his five dimes Sunday night.

The first of the 49ers’ nine organized team activity practices is scheduled for Monday. Samuel being in Dallas late Sunday night puts his attendance for OTAs in doubt. But that's no surprise, as it was reported in April that Samuel will sit out the voluntary practices as he waits for a contract extension.

