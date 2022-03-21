Draymond Green gets ejected for three-word retort to official

Draymond Green’s presence will be even more important to the Warriors in the coming weeks with Stephen Curry out. However, Green wasn’t on the floor in the crucial closing seconds Sunday night when the Warriors were stunned by the Spurs. He had been ejected in the third quarter.

Green earned a double-technical for chirping at official Marat Kogut with 6:50 to play in the third and the Warriors trailing by six points. Microphones picked up the exchange between the two that triggered Green’s ejection, which occurred after Green was whistled for a shooting foul on Devin Vassell.

Green: “… cause you mess up?”

Kogut: “Come on, you made your point.”

Green: “No, that’s terrible.”

Draymond has been ejected from tonight's game after receiving his second technical foul pic.twitter.com/knaYtpQCu3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

After the game, Jordan Poole couldn’t explain why Green was tossed.

"Did you understand why Draymond got ejected?" Poole's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/frGgF21pDe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

