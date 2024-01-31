Draymond Green gets the And-1

LeBron James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in 47 minutes. At age 39.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
Draymond Green said that Kevin Durant’s comments about his second suspension this season “really pissed me off."
“I needed a break, just from everything.”
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jared Greenberg from NBATV and TNT to talk about Bob Myers leaving for the NFL, Draymond Green considering retirement and more.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
"The faster that we can all get back together and start to play and start to have the strongest fields possible, I think, is great for golf.”
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
Arizona and Kansas State and Baylor and Utah already had games on the schedule before the Pac-12 teams moved to the Big 12.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Kelce is the No. 3 favorite to score a TD behind Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Justin Turner spent the 2023 season with the Red Sox.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas will have many storylines, including the host city itself.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is officially set.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.