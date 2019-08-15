Draymond Green gave quite the example for why Kevin Durant didn't need to tell him about Nets decision

Draymond Green is having a good summer, highlighted by a massive $100 million contract extension to stay with the team that drafted him in 2012.

Yet the Golden State Warriors will look mighty different in 2019-20 with the departure of, among others, superstar Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets. And what’s on everyone’s mind is how that news fell down through the organization.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Green put it in simple terms with an odd twist that had Nichols laughing.

The Durant portion of the interview starts at 3:50.

Draymond sits down & opens up about his $100 million contract extension: “What this contract tells everyone is that all the garbage they tried to say about me, they were wrong."

Also: how he found out KD was going to the Nets, and why he likes the Warriors being underdogs again. pic.twitter.com/uvqJB0EGVG — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 14, 2019

“I found out that he was picking Brooklyn when everybody else found out. Which is exactly how it should be. He don’t owe it to me to tell me before he tells it to everybody else. We did what we had to do. "The thing that people forget about in this league is this is our lives. I'm not about to go to Kevin Durant and say, 'Hey Kevin, can I get my fiancee pregnant?' But that's my life. “It's my life. Am I supposed to come to you and a) let you know that that's what I want to do or b) ask you for permission? No. And so I found out when everybody else found out, which is exactly as it should be."

Is he wrong? No. Is it odd to throw that out there? A little.

Green has two children, Kyla and Draymond Jr.

Story continues

His other baby is the Warriors, Green told Nichols, and building that dynasty with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry is part of the reason he signed his extension this year rather than test the market.

Draymond Green heard about Kevin Durant's move to the Nets just as everyone else did. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

More from Yahoo Sports: