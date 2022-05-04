Draymond Green flips off Grizzlies crowd after taking elbow to face

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Draymond Green
    Draymond Green
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Draymond flips off Grizzlies crowd after taking elbow to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tuesday's NBA playoff game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies got off to a violent start at FedExForum.

Less than three minutes into the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul for a fast-break foul on Gary Payton II, and Draymond Green was sent to the locker room after getting an elbow to the face.

On Green's way to the Warriors locker room to get evaluated for a potential injury, he gave two middle fingers to the Memphis crowd.

You can see Draymond's exit here (Warning: NSFW).

Green returned to the game in the second quarter after receiving stitches for a laceration to his right eye.

Green, of course, was ejected from Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals for his own Flagrant 2 foul, albeit one that was much more controversial than the fast-break takedown Brooks gave to Payton II.

It's already clear that the chippiness from Game 1 has translated over to Game 2. At this point, both teams might just be hoping that all of their players make it out of the game healthy.

Recommended Stories