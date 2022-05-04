Draymond Green flips off Grizzlies crowd after taking elbow to face

Draymond flips off Grizzlies crowd after taking elbow to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tuesday's NBA playoff game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies got off to a violent start at FedExForum.

Less than three minutes into the game, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul for a fast-break foul on Gary Payton II, and Draymond Green was sent to the locker room after getting an elbow to the face.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face pic.twitter.com/RI4GQH9vwV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

On Green's way to the Warriors locker room to get evaluated for a potential injury, he gave two middle fingers to the Memphis crowd.

You can see Draymond's exit here (Warning: NSFW).

Green returned to the game in the second quarter after receiving stitches for a laceration to his right eye.

Draymond Green received stitches for a right eye laceration and has returned to the game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 4, 2022

Green, of course, was ejected from Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals for his own Flagrant 2 foul, albeit one that was much more controversial than the fast-break takedown Brooks gave to Payton II.

It's already clear that the chippiness from Game 1 has translated over to Game 2. At this point, both teams might just be hoping that all of their players make it out of the game healthy.