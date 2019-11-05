Draymond Green was fired up after Eric Paschall, Warriors beat Blazers

Monday was Eric Paschall's birthday, even if the Warriors rookie did forget.

He gave himself quite the present, announcing himself to the NBA by dropping 34 points on the Blazers in the Warriors' 127-118 win at Chase Center.

With no Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green or D'Angelo Russell, the Warriors looked like they might get run over by one of the better teams in the Western Conference. But the scrappy Dubs fought tooth and nail, frustrating the Blazers all night long to secure one of the more surprising wins of the early NBA season.

After the game, Green, who is out with a torn ligament in his finger, took to Instagram to praise his young teammates, specifically the man of the hour.

Once Curry went down, it looked like the Warriors would shift their focus to developing their youth and seeing which players had staying power as they look to rebuild a dynasty that was decimated by injuries and Kevin Durant's departure.

But Paschall, Bowman, Jordan Poole and the rest of the Warriors aren't going to lay down and take their lumps. As seen Monday night, the young Dubs will fight and put on quite a show in doing so.

Can they do enough to keep the team from sinking in the West until the stars return?

After the show they put on against the Blazers, it might not be out of the question.

