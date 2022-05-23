Draymond Green explains why he helped Luka Doncic up in Warriors' Game 3 win

Why Draymond decided to help Luka up after Game 3 fall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green wants you to know he’s a good guy.

That much was clear as the Warriors power forward displayed some good old-fashioned sportsmanship during his team’s 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday.

Even though Green is well known for his aggressive style of play, he took time out of an action-packed third quarter at American Airlines Center to stop and help Luka Dončić up from the floor after he fell back onto the court.

After taking a shot, Dončić stepped back and Green, who had been attempting a block, was right on top of him. Green’s right foot came down on top of Dončić’s left foot, causing the Mavs star to fall backward.

Instead of following his own team back to their end of the court, Green stopped, extended a hand to his opponent -- who eagerly accepted -- and pulled him to his feet.

Green was asked about the feel-good moment by a reporter after the game, much to his delight.

“I appreciate you asking me about that. Everyone thinks I’m a bad person,” Green said with a laugh. “I think I stepped on his foot or something, which made him fall. And if I just take off running, to me that feels cheap. I hate cheap stuff on a basketball court, and so I helped him up.

“I made him fall, so I should help him up.”

Some of Green’s other interactions during Game 3 weren’t as friendly, like when he berated referee Marc Davis twice for two separate bad calls and was assessed a technical foul for the first instance.

But even though he had a chance to beat Dončić to the other side of the court after the fall, Green proved that he’s both a top-notch athlete and person at the end of the day.

“Sometimes it’s bigger than the next play,” Green told reporters after the game. “And I’ve got a lot of respect for Luka, and a lot of love and appreciation for his game. So if I knew I influenced him in falling, I think it’s just the right thing to do to help him up.”

With Golden State’s win on Sunday, the team is one win away from reaching its sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons.

The Warriors will have a chance to close out the series during Game 4 on Tuesday in Dallas, and Dončić might just have the opportunity to return Green’s favor.

