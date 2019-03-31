Draymond Green explains how SoulCycle classes help him stay NBA ready originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On the Warriors' days off, Draymond Green likes to flush his legs out in a room with candles and strangers by pedaling in Bay Area SoulCycle classes.

"You walk out feeling sweaty, feeling good like you got a workout in, but it doesn't put much strain on the body," Green said. "Sometimes it's good to get away from the game of basketball or the typical weight room."

SoulCycle is a spin class, typically done in a dark room with upbeat, throbbing music. A class is 45 minutes of heart-pounding cardio.

"You're working out with a different group of people, you're all on rhythm, trying to stay on the beat with each other," Green said. "When you add music to a workout, it's fun. I do it a lot with my fiancée, and we have a good time. We sit next to each other. She's really good at it."

Green's enjoyment of the classes made Warriors teammates DeMarcus Cousins and Jordan Bell curious to join.

How does Cousins at 6-foot-11 and 270 pounds fit on a stationary bike?

"They have extended handlebars to make the bike a little more suitable for us," Green said with a laugh.

The height of the seat is adjustable, too.

Cousins did some classes with Green when he was rehabbing his Achilles tendon injury. Bell did SoulCycle a lot during the offseason in Los Angeles, and he scatters in some classes now.

"Draymond introduced me to SoulCycle, I think when I got drafted," Bell said. "All the time in the summer, I did it. Monday, Wednesday, Friday. I make sure my heart rate is always up. And the recovery ... my legs feel so much better after I do it."

Green believes SoulCycle classes could become an NBA trend.

"I think if more guys tried it, it would be a lot bigger," Green said. "It's a great workout, especially in the summer. Do a little SoulCycle, and you come back and you're not in as bad of shape as you would have been. At that point, you can get basketball shape back easy."