Draymond Green explains James Wiseman coaching moment in Warriors' win

Dalton Johnson
·3 min read

Draymond explains Wiseman coaching moment in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors pulled off yet another impressive comeback to beat the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers 115-113 on Monday night at Staples Center. But it also was another frustrating night for rookie center James Wiseman. 

Wiseman played just 13 minutes, scored four points, had five turnovers and five fouls and was a minus-19. He clearly was frustrated with his play, too. 

While Steve Kerr and the Warriors' coaching staff tries to hone Wiseman in, Draymond Green has taken a role as Wiseman's personal coach on the court. He was seen coaching up the 19-year-old Monday night in a mic'd up moment that caught everyone's attention. 

Following the win, Green explained the moment and talked about the mindset he's trying to instill into the rookie. 

"That was right after the play where I threw it to him in traffic and he turned the ball over," Green said to reporters. "And I was just telling him I had been looking at him the entire time down the floor. He never looked, I had been trying to get him the ball.

"And I was just telling him, most people would say 'Draymond put you in a tough spot and you turned the ball over because you shouldn't have been in that spot.' I think if I get him the ball right there, he knows how to handle it, he's 1-on-1 downhill with Marc Gasol, and I love Marc Gasol's game, I think he's been phenomenal all these years, he's a champion -- I like James' chances if he's 1-on-1 downhill under control. 

"Really, just trying to show him the different pictures. I told him, 'I put you in a tough spot. I did, 100 percent. But I think you can handle being in that tough spot. So I'm gonna do it again. I'm gonna throw you the ball in that spot again, you're gonna be in transition and next time you're gonna figure it out.'

"I just have high hopes for him, I have high beliefs in what he's capable of doing. I think I probably believe in his capabilities than he do at this point. ... I think he's capable of handling that tough spot, and he'll continue to get better at it."

Wiseman has had a tough stretch of games lately. He also has gone up against Domantas Sabonis/Myles Turner, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis/Gasol in his last three games. That's tough for anyone, let alone a teenager. 

RELATED: Why Steph can empathize with Wiseman's rookie-year struggles

The fact is, the Warriors were better with Wiseman off the floor in their win over the Lakers. But they also know how important he is to their future and how talented he still can be in the present. 

The Warriors have a tough balancing act with their young prize, but it's clear his mentor believes in him and will continue challenging him.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Johnny Manziel Called Out By Fans For Trolling Browns After Loss to Chiefs

    Johnny Manziel appeared to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns on Twitter after his former team fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

  • 4 teams who could trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

    The Houston Texans aren't trading Deshaun Watson, but that isn't stopping these four teams from consider it, according to Ian Rapoport.

  • Tom Brady hilariously responds to denied high-five attempt with referee

    At you acknowledged it, Tom. The Twitter world got a kick out of this.

  • Brett Favre on Patrick Mahomes concussion: “This is a test for the NFL”

    Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has some advice for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a concussion on Sunday. Be careful. Favre realizes that Mahomes will want to play. Favre spent almost all of his career in an era before the NFL took concussions seriously. For him, whether to play or not play due [more]

  • Latest injury update on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

    Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided a brief update on Mahomes on Monday afternoon.

  • Bucs' Tom Brady shoves Saints defensive lineman during Divisional Round

    An angry Tom Brady attempted to shove a Saints defensive lineman during Sunday night's Divisional Round matchup, and it didn't go well.

  • The Lakers lost? Five reasons the Warriors won the game

    The Lakers faltered at the finish Monday night against the Golden State Warriors. Here are five reasons why.

  • Who is the greatest quarterback of all time?

    5. Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins 1983-1999) Perhaps a controversial pick, given that Dan Marino famously never won a Super Bowl. However, Marino’s output was so impressive he cannot be denied from the list. Marino was the first quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season, was a Pro Bowler on nine occasions and won the league MVP award in 1984. Marino was ahead of his time in terms of the numbers he delivered and the style with which he played. A true icon. 4. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers 2005-present) Aaron Rodgers is often considered the most talented quarterback of all time. He has the special ability to read the field and produce the perfect pass to match whatever situation is thrown at him. Rodgers is a nine-time Pro Bowler as well as winning the league MVP in 2011 and 2014. He is likely to add a third MVP title following this year’s showing. The fact that Rodgers has once again been the best player in the entire league, at the age of 37, catapults him into the top five of all time. He has one Super Bowl to his name, he could well have a second in just a few weeks time. 3. Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts 1998-2011, Denver Broncos 2012-15) The longevity of Peyton Manning was truly remarkable. He was voted into the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions and was recognised as the best player in the league five times. Manning’s intelligence and ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage was truly unique at the time. He won two Super Bowls and arguably should have won more. The fact that Manning managed to claim his second ring with the Denver Broncos right at the end of his career ensures he makes the top three of all time.

  • Here's what Tom Brady told Drew Brees after Buccaneers beat Saints in playoffs

    Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

  • Bills at Chiefs: Tuesday injury update for QB Patrick Mahomes

    Injury update for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship Game vs. Buffalo Bills.

  • Annika Sorenstam vows to ‘move forward’ after Presidential Medal of Freedom flap

    Annika Sorenstam spoke to Golfweek at the LPGA's Diamond Resorts TOC about accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

  • Chase Young indirectly fires back at Bucs coach Bruce Arians over DROY shade

    Bruce Arians doesn't think Chase Young should win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

  • Ravens waive 4 players, including QB Robert Griffin III

    The Baltimore Ravens have started to clean up their roster after the end of the season, waiving four players including QB Robert Griffin III

  • Rams won’t let Kevin O’Connell leave for Chargers

    The Chargers hired former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their next head coach, and he was interested in bringing Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell with him. But the Rams won’t allow that. The Rams have blocked O’Connell from interviewing with the Chargers, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. Assistant coaches who are under contract [more]

  • Stephen A. Smith blames Lamar Jackson for the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Buffalo Bills

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith put all the blame for the Ravens' 17-3 Divisional Round defeat on Lamar Jackson.

  • NBA rumors: Daryl Morey has been eyeing 'several' Sixers trades outside of James Harden

    The Sixers' pursuit of James Harden wasn't hidden by Daryl Morey, but that's apparently not the only avenue they're pursuing. By Adam Hermann

  • Breaking down the 7 teams that could contend with Jets in potential Watson sweepstakes

    No one knows for sure if Deshaun Watson will actually demand to be traded from the Houston Texans. And if he does, there’s no guarantee the Texans will agree to do it.

  • Padres bring Musgrove home in 3-team trade with Bucs, Mets

    Joe Musgrove grew up a San Diego Padres fan and now the right-hander gets to pitch for his hometown team, which in less than a month has remade itself into perhaps one of the best in the major leagues. The Padres brought Musgrove home Tuesday, adding yet another starting pitcher via a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. The Padres, who believe they can contend for the World Series title, sent major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects - outfielder Hudson Head, left-hander Omar Cruz and right-hander Drake Fellows - to the rebuilding Pirates.

  • Tiger Woods won't take part in Torrey Pines or Riviera after having another back procedure

    Tiger Woods won't take part in the Genesis Invitational, but will still serve as its host.

  • Tennessee fires Pruitt, 9 others for 'serious' NCAA issues

    Chancellor Donde Plowman said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since a tip Nov. 13 about alleged recruiting violations. ''While the investigation is continuing the information provided to us indicates serious violations of NCAA rules,'' Plowman said.