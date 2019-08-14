Draymond Green could have waited until next summer to try and sign a monster contract in free agency.

Instead, he potentially left millions on the table and signed a $100 million extension with the Warriors this offseason. For Green, though, it sounds like the decision was an easy one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There's no way Draymond was leaving two of his Warriors teammates.

"I got two guys I been rollin' with since I stepped in this league Steph and Klay," Green said to Rachel Nichols in an interview that aired Wednesday on ESPN's "The Jump." "We started this whole Golden State thing when it wasn't so sexy."

Green was the last of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to become a Warrior when he was selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. Curry came in 2009, and Thompson was drafted two years later in 2011.

[RELATED: Draymond tells all on KD leaving Warriors for the Nets]

Since then, the trio has taken a handful of hardware home and won three NBA titles. They could retire tomorrow and be considered all-time greats, and one of the best formations of a Big Three basketball has ever seen.

"Why would I get to this point when he had built this entire organization up and bail on it?" Green said. "You don't bail on your baby. You know, the Golden State Warriors, that's our baby."

Draymond Green explains big reason he signed $100M Warriors contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area