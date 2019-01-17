Draymond Green expects hell to break loose when DeMarcus Cousins debuts originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When asked about DeMarcus Cousins' impending Warriors debut, Draymond Green issued a concise warning to the rest of the NBA.

"All hell about to break loose," Green told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke after the Warriors' 147-140 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "So, it's gonna be fun."

"All hell about to break loose." 😂 pic.twitter.com/dL08e0m2ZM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 17, 2019

While Cousins' new teammate was concise, his old running mate offered plenty of insight into what the All-Star center can bring to the Warriors' lineup. Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis said Cousins, who spent parts of two seasons in New Orleans, could fundamentally change Golden State's offense.

"His post presence. They don't really have a guy who plays in the post, so it'll be tough when they throw in [to] the post," Davis told reporters at Oracle Arena. "They like to run split-action and stuff like that, so now when they throw it into him they're still running that. They look for their guys for 3s, or he can try to go score.

"He definitely brings a dynamic to the team that you haven't really seen in years from the Warriors. It's gonna be fun to watch."

Davis and everyone else will have their first chance to do so when the Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.