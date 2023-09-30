Draymond Green expected to miss 4-6 weeks for Warriors after suffering ankle injury

Draymond Green suffered the ankle injury during a pickup game at Chase Center earlier this week. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson via Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will be without forward Draymond Green for four to six weeks due to a left ankle sprain, according to Andscape's Marc Spears.

Green's injury occurred earlier this week during a pickup game at Chase Center.

"I dodged a bullet and learned that today by the way it's [positively] reacting," Green told Spears. "Even with an MRI you don't see the trend of it immediately. The swelling is down."

The Warriors open training camp on Tuesday and begin their five-game preseason schedule on Oct. 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Their regular season schedule tips off Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns.

Green, 33, signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension in June after playing 73 games for the Warriors last season. He recorded 8.5 points per game, his best since 2017-18, in 2022-23. He's expected to be an important part of a Golden State team — one that will feature Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and now Chris Paul, who was acquired in a July trade — that is seeking its fifth NBA championship since 2015.