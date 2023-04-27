Draymond Green heaps praise on Kevon Looney for impact vs. Kings

Draymond heaps praise on Looney for impact vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevon Looney arguably is one of the Warriors' unheralded heroes in their first-round NBA playoff series against the Sacramento Kings and Draymond Green understands that.

That is why the 33-year-old praised Golden State's starting center after the Warriors' 123-116 Game 5 win at Golden 1 Center, likening the 27-year-old center's relaxed demeanor to Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

"When we were a lot younger in this run, we had those guys -- Shaun, Andre, that list goes on -- but those two guys in particular, no matter what was going on ... they would come in and calm us down," Green told reporters after the victory. "And Kevon is that for this team.

"He's that stabilizing force that allows everyone else to focus on what they need to focus on."

Green continued to say that Looney's rebounding against Domantas Sabonis -- the NBA's leader in rebounds during the 2022-23 NBA season -- and the Kings has been "incredible" and applauds the steps his frontcourt mate has taken in terms of playmaking.

In five games, Looney has outrebounded Sabonis, 72-58. What's more, the Warriors' lumbering center actually has dished out more assists than the Kings' All-Star, 25-22, showing his improved game in the playoffs.

It is Looney's transformation as a player that allows Green and the rest of the Warriors to have confidence in him on both sides of the ball.

"So he's a guy we have the ultimate trust in and also on the defensive end," the Warriors' defensive ace added. "You know if you get beat, he's going to be there. I know for me, when I'm on the floor with him, I'm so much more comfortable on the defensive end just because he doesn't miss any assignment.

"He's been that guy for us all year, last couple years, and he's continuing to get better."

Story continues

As the Warriors prepare to take on the Kings in Game 6 on Friday at Chase Center, they understand that Looney's presence has been essential on their road to repeating as NBA champions.

And no one is more appreciative than Green, and if Looney continues on his pace, he could be well on his way to becoming a Warriors great.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast