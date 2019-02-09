Draymond Green ejected as Warriors sneak past Suns late

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had an early exit from their 117-107 win against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night — though not for anything he did during the actual game.

With just 3.3 seconds left in the third quarter, Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. had a huge putback dunk, which gave Phoenix a three-point lead. As he was celebrating and running back to the other end of the floor, Oubre shook his head, causing his hair to fly briefly in front of Green’s face.

Clearly, Green didn’t take kindly to that gesture.

After the quarter had ended, and both teams had gone to their respective benches, Green made his move. He charged down to the opposite end of the floor to confront an official, who was talking with members of the Suns’ coaching staff in front of their bench at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Almost immediately, Green had picked up a technical foul and was thrown out of the game, as he had already picked up a technical foul in the first quarter.

Green left the game with 13 points and four rebounds, having shot 5-of-7 from the field.

The Warriors, however, seemed to take off once Green was sent to the locker room. After finding themselves on the wrong side of a 26-9 run to start the game, they surged ahead in the final minutes en route to the 10-point win, holding Phoenix to just 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points, shooting 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Kevin Durant finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Steph Curry added 20 points — half of which came in the final 12 minutes.

There are many reasons the @warriors are the champs, among those is composure, which was in full effect tonight according to @stephencurry30. pic.twitter.com/Bh5oSWe4SL — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) February 9, 2019





“Basketball is funny,” Curry said. “We didn’t have great energy in the first quarter, and obviously they’re a couple of guys short so the young guys just came out playing with a lot of confidence and taking a shot at us. It took us a minute to get going, but it’s a 40-minute game for a reason. We imposed our will in the fourth quarter, and I was able to close it out.”

Oubre led the Suns with 25 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Deandre Ayton added 23 points, and Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges each finished with 19 points. The loss marked Phoenix’s 13th straight.

Draymond Green was ejected after the third quarter of their game against the Suns on Friday after yelling at an official in front of the Suns bench. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

