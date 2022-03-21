Draymond Green ejected vs. Spurs after receiving second technical foul

Draymond's second tech leads to an ejection vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green was fired up on Sunday night and it led an early trip to the locker room.

In the third quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center, Green was visibly upset after being called for a foul after making contact with Spurs guard Devin Vassell under the rim.

Here's the play that had Draymond originally upset with the referees.



He was ejected shortly afterwards. pic.twitter.com/1IdvTvZDjB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Draymond continued to have words for the referee, which ultimately led to his second technical foul and his ejection from the game.

Draymond has been ejected from tonight's game after receiving his second technical foul pic.twitter.com/knaYtpQCu3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 21, 2022

Without Steph Curry for the next two weeks at least, the Warriors are already at a disadvantage. In a close game against the Spurs, Draymond's departure was untimely, to say the least.

It'll be up to Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to lead the Warriors to a fourth-quarter comeback over San Antonio.