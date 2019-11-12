Draymond Green got his first early shower at Chase Center.

In the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 122-108 loss to the Jazz on Monday night, Green was called for a blocking foul after Mike Conley crashed into him.

Green clearly didn't like the call and argued with referee Sean Wright. As the Warriors forward started to walk away, Wright assessed the first technical foul.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As Conley was shooting the free throw, Wright hit Green with his second technical.

The first ejection in Chase Center 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lav822D3bu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2019

Green walked straight to the Warriors' locker room.

I disagreed with that call and I'm never going to be OK with another grown man telling me 'Don't talk,'" Green told reporters after the game. "If you feel you got the call wrong, or right, you don't tell me not to talk. I'm a grown man. I got my own kids."

[RELATED: Steph plans to play this season]

In his first game back after suffering a torn ligament in his left hand, Green finished with four points, seven rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes. He was a minus-14 on the night.

Draymond Green ejected in first game back with Warriors after injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area