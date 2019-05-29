Draymond Green doubles down on being greatest defender in NBA history originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 2019 NBA Finals will feature some of the greatest scorers in basketball between Warriors stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant -- if he can play -- Klay Thompson, and DeMarcus Cousins, along with Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard.

On the other side of the ball, two of the game's best defenders will also be on display in Leonard and Warriors forward Draymond Green. As questions pop up regarding who is the better of the two, Green is doubling down that he's the greatest defender of all time.

Green explained that his mindset is the main reason why he's able to claim that "GOAT" status.

"As a competitor, if you're trying to do something meaningful, if you don't have the mindset you're the best ever, you've failed already," Green said Tuesday to reporters at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. "If you don't have the mindset that you're the best reporter ever, then you already failed. And that's been my mindset since I can remember. That will be my mindset as long as I can remember anything, that I am the best ever at whatever I do.

"Every day that I step onto the basketball court, I will strive to be that. But my mindset will always be as such, that I am the best at what I do. And that will give me a shot at being the best.

"Before you can ever reach anything, you have to believe it. You don't just mistakenly become great at something."

After the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Green claimed he's the best defender we've ever seen. The do-it-all forward finished the victory with 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and 19 contested shots.

"That's what I believe. Wholeheartedly," Green said to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson.

As far as accolades go, Green was voted as the 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and has made the All-Defensive team five times. Leonard has also made the All-Defensive team five times, but he's twice been named Defensive Player of the Year.

Determination and a relentless attitude have turned Draymond into an all-time great. He'll never change, and he never should.