Draymond Green doesn't care if Warriors face Bucks, Raptors in NBA Finals

Who will the Golden State Warriors face in the NBA Finals?

The Milwaukee Bucks won the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals, but the Toronto Raptors evened things up by taking both contests north of the border.

Ultimately, the Dubs' opponent is completely out of their control so there's no need to waste energy hoping for a specific matchup.

"I don't really care who we play," Draymond Green told Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group after the Warriors' Game 4 win in Portland on Monday night. "Whichever team we play, it's going to be a good battle."

During the regular season, Draymond -- who was named to the All-Defensive Second Team on Wednesday -- did not play in the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Bucks at Oracle Arena on Nov. 8.

He also missed Golden State's 105-95 victory in Milwaukee on Dec. 7.

That means the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year hasn't squared off against Giannis Antetokounmpo since March 29, 2018.

"If that's who I play, obviously you take that challenge on and you appreciate the challenge playing against a player who is as good as Giannis," Draymond told BANG.

Draymond was not in uniform when the Dubs lost in Toronto on Nov. 29 (when Kevin Durant scored 51 points), and it was just his second game back after missing the prior 11 when Golden State got crushed at Oracle by the Kawhi Leonard-less Raptors on Dec. 12.

What happened during the regular season truly doesn't matter and the Warriors will have plenty of time to prepare for either opponent.

For now, Draymond is just enjoying the extended time off. But you better believe he's looking forward to showcasing his talents on basketball's biggest stage.

"Draymond is a competitive guy. He loves those type of matchups. He's the best defender in the league," Kevon Looney told BANG. "I feel way more comfortable with my defense when I got Draymond behind me.

"He takes our defense to another level."

