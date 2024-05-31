Draymond Green doesn’t believe the Celtics have had it easy

Draymond Green knows what it takes to win an NBA championship, having won four of them with the Golden State Warriors. The most recent ring in Green’s collection came in 2022 when Golden State overcame the Boston Celtics. Now, with the Warriors out of the postseason, Green has watched that same Boston team make another run to the NBA Finals.

When speaking on a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the veteran expressed his distaste for the current media narrative surrounding the Celtics, in which many fans and analysts question the legitimacy of their run.

“The Celtics make it to the Finals with only two losses and everybody is saying ‘Their road isn’t tough enough,’” Green said. “If I’m honest, I don’t ever think the East is that tough, but I’ve also made it to an NBA Finals and lost no games along the way, and no one would say our road wasn’t tough enough, so don’t give me that ‘The Boston Celtics’ road isn’t tough enough.’”

Golden State has received its fair share of criticism over the years, most notably during the Kevin Durant era, where many believed the team was overpowered.

Green has been outspoken throughout the postseason, sharing his thoughts on every team and their performances. However, he has been fair in his assessments and will likely continue to speak his mind throughout the Finals. Nevertheless, he will undoubtedly want to be back there competing next season rather than watching from home.

