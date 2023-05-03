Draymond Green 'disgusted' by own performance in Warriors-Lakers Game 1

Draymond 'disgusted' by how he played vs. Lakers in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals didn't go the Warriors' way, and Draymond Green believes he's partly to blame.

The Golden State veteran explained why on "The Draymond Green Show" after the Warriors' 117-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, sticking up for teammate Jordan Poole and roasting his own performance in the process.

"There were some things that I personally could have done to make sure we weren't even in that situation," Green said of Poole's missed 3-pointer late in the loss, which faced ridicule from many fans online.

"I played like s--t. I am disgusted with myself right now."

Green wasn't his usual self in Game 1, tallying just four rebounds and six points in 34 minutes on the Chase Center floor. He did dish out seven assists, but that wasn't enough to make an impact as he finished with a game-low minus-8 in plus/minus rating.

His three first-half fouls didn't help, either, and Green said they caused him to lose his rhythm after starting the game off strong.

"Number one, getting into foul trouble. Can't get in foul trouble," Green continued. "Got to stay on the floor. It's been a thing lately, and I have to be better. Take a couple here and there, can't do that. My third foul was on a Jarred Vanderbilt put-back. If he gets the two points, we go down, life goes on.

"I have to be smarter and not put us in that position. That throws off rotations, that throws off matchups, that throws off a ton of things on top of me not being on the floor."

With a chance to bounce back and even the series in Game 2 on Thursday in San Francisco, Green is eager to improve upon his Game 1 play.

"I've got to be better, smarter," Green said. "And I will be to make sure I'm sure for my team, which will also lead to me having a better game."

