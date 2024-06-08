Draymond Green discusses how the Warriors need to alter their approach

The Golden State Warriors have been watching the playoffs from home. They failed to qualify for the postseason following a difficult season, both on and off the court. As such, they’re expected to make some moves during the summer, with the franchise looking to add some fresh talent and re-position itself as a contending roster in the Western Conference.

During a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Golden State’s veteran champion provided his thoughts on another way the team can improve over the offseason. The outspoken forward believes his team needs to change its approach to get things back on track.

“It changes, and we’re adjusting to that change which is great,” Green said. “I think Steve [Kerr] is doing an incredible job where he’s becoming more open to Jonathan Kuminga having the ball more or Kuminga being in the pick and roll, running some iso’s for Kuminga. It takes some time to adjust to that when you’ve had the level of success that we’ve had doing what we’ve done.”

Jonathan Kuminga was a bright spot in the Warriors season, as were rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Green is likely hoping the younger talents on the roster are given bigger roles next season.

The Warriors front office has some decisions to make in the coming months. Changes will undoubtedly happen. However, the Warriors may lean into the younger talents already on the roster as they bid to bounce back once the new season begins.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire