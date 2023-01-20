Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after Celtics-Warriors

Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown.

During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.

All jokes aside, that's a wholesome moment from a player we don't see the softer side of all that often.

Green notched 11 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists in a losing effort vs. the Celtics. As for Tatum, the 24-year-old had a game-high 34 points and career-high 19 rebounds to help his team to a 121-118 overtime victory. He made up for his inefficient shooting night (9-for-27 FG) with a handful of clutch shots down the stretch.

Tatum and the C's will travel to Toronto on Saturday as they look to extend their win streak to nine games.