Draymond Green details 'incredible' growth with Steve Kerr relationship

Draymond details 'incredible' growth with Kerr relationship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The relationship between player and coach isn't always easy, just ask Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

Following the Warriors' 104-94 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center on Monday night, Green went back home and recorded the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," his podcast that he releases after almost every playoff game thus far.

A mailbag question at the end of the show sparked a lengthy response from Draymond, where he discussed how his and Kerr's relationship has grown over the years and why it wasn't always easy.

"I think we just understand each other," Green said when asked how the relationship has developed. "We understand that we have a very similar fire, he knows how to press my buttons, he knows when I need to be pulled aside and talked to, I know when I need to pull him aside and talk to him. I think the way our relationship has changed over the years or developed over the years, there's just a huge sense of trust, there's a great understanding of each other and we rely on each other.

"Like I really rely on him to show me things, to teach me things, to coach me up, to show me things in film. But more importantly, to lead this team from a coaching standpoint. And he relies on me to lead this team from a player's standpoint. He relies on me to give him feedback from things I see on the court, to give him some feedback on where I think we should go next. It's just a trust that we have amongst each other that's just grown and grown and grown and we've been together for eight years now, we've done some incredible things together. But that trust wasn't always there."

Draymond probably will be the first to admit that he hasn't always been an easy player to coach. Some relationships develop more quickly while some take much longer.

Story continues

"I think with the more that I've matured, the better understanding and relationship we have," Green said. "It's absolutely incredible now, but I can't say it was always that way. We were growing and relationships take time to grow and I think when you meet someone that is just like you, those usually take a little more time to grow than someone that's the opposite of you. Because opposites attract."

The Warriors have multiple pairs of opposites on their roster, including Green's two longtime teammates, who each match up well with different personalities in the locker room.

"And so, when you meet someone that's the opposite then it's like, boom. Steph [Curry] and Steve, they're total opposites, click right away," Green added. "Klay [Thompson] and Steph, you click right away. Total opposites. When you run into someone that's so much like yourself, it's not as easy to click with that, until you get the understanding like 'I'm the same way, I'm just like that.' You understand it from a different place and then you view it differently."

As Draymond mentioned, both he and Kerr have two fiery personalities. On the surface, that might seem like a recipe for disaster, but if one thing is clear, it's that the two have grown to understand one another and the relationship has blossomed right before our eyes.

With the Warriors just one win away from their fourth championship in eight seasons, Golden State's continued success is a testament to the strong relationships formed within the organization.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast