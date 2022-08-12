Draymond Green describes classic Klay Thompson 'childish' plane behavior

Dray hilariously exposes 'childish' Klay behavior on plane rides originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' Big Three of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10 years' worth of plane rides together.

Traveling from city to city between games, the trio has grown naturally accustomed to certain habits and traditions.

As Green shared on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show” where he answered a number of questions from fans, one fan was curious as to who Green sits with and what they usually do on the plane.

And it didn’t take long for Green to hilariously expose Thompson’s “childish” behavior while in the air.

“I sit with Klay and Steph, we sit at this little table away from everybody else,” Green said. “We talk sometimes, we sleep sometimes. Klay is very childish so Klay will throw stuff at people, like skittles and popcorn and then do the whole close his eye thing and act like one of us threw it, that’s Klay so you get a little glimpse of sitting with Klay.”

Classic Klay.

And when Thompson isn't chucking snacks around, Green said they like to have conversations about a variety of different topics, play poker or sometimes play dominos.

But Green, again, threw Thompson under the bus with his dominos-playing ability, and even snuck in a PSA for Dub Nation to send to Thompson.

"Every now and then, Klay and I play dominos. Klay has the attention span of a two-year-old so he can only really sit for one game of dominos," Green said. "In fact, if you guys watch this, if you got Klay’s Twitter you can hit him up and remind him that he owes me $3,000. I accept Cash App, I don’t have Venmo but I do have Apple Pay and I also have Zelle. Yall can remind him he owes me $3,000. I’d appreciate it."

Well, the 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner and there will be plenty of team plane rides ahead. Maybe the snack-throwing king can break even.

