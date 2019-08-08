Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins crash pickup game during Bahamas trip

Alex Didion
NBC Sports BayArea

The Bahamas is not generally known as a hub for NBA offseason pickup games, as many Americans flock to the tropical paradise simply for a summer vacation.

It appears that some local Bahamians got a special surprise when their pickup basketball game was interrupted by a star-studded group of NBA players.

Draymond Green, Boogie Cousins, John Wall and Eric Bledsoe crashed a pickup game in the Bahamas 🤣🤣 [via FlamingTyrana/Twitter]

Former Warriors big and current Laker DeMarcus Cousins can be seen drilling several three-pointers in a row, in what appears to be just a swimsuit and some sandals. 

Dubs star Draymond Green can be seen in the video also along with Wizards guard John Wall and the Bucks' Eric Bledsoe. 

You can't blame Green for getting some much needed R&R, especially after signing a lucrative contract extension last week.

The next chance Warriors fans will have to see Green in uniform will be Oct. 5 when the Warriors open up the preseason at Chase Center against the Lakers.

