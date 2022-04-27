Draymond Green defends Houston’s Jalen Green in Bill Simmons spat

Add Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green to the growing list of NBA voices who are speaking out against Bill Simmons’ harsh rhetoric involving Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green.

In profane remarks on a recent podcast from The Ringer, Simmons said he did not vote Green to the 2021-22 All-Rookie first team despite his electric and historic scoring stretch to end the 2021-22 season. Furthermore, Simmons suggested that Green is not a winning player.

In an Instagram story, Golden State’s Green wrote:

How is it that this guy has a voice in deciding if Jalen Green will qualify for a super-max deal? He clearly says F Him, which sounds very personal, by the way. But he has a say in what someone earns? What work has he done in his life that qualifies him to have a say in an NBA player’s salary?

Draymond tagged the NBA at the conclusion of his remarks.

Draymond Green speaking about the Bill Simmons comments on Jalen Green. Via IG #Rockets Dray a real one pic.twitter.com/UJjyiHgoHP — aiyaan (@aiyaankhurram) April 27, 2022

In this particular case, because the debate is over the All-Rookie team and not the All-NBA team, there are no direct salary implications. However, Green’s larger point is questioning the personal nature of Simmons’ remarks and whether that is appropriate for an NBA awards voter — particularly given the implicit endorsement that the league is giving to those awards by allowing some to be tied to player salaries.

In his comments, Simmons appeared to deem New Orleans rookie Herb Jones, who is playing in the 2022 NBA playoffs, as more of a winning player than Green. Then again, Jones joined a team with big-name veterans like Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum to carry the load and take on larger responsibilities, allowing the 23-year-old to be a specialist.

Green, on the other hand, was a 19-year-old joining a Houston squad that had the league’s worst record from the previous season — and that was before shutting down five-time All-Star guard John Wall!

In terms of a “winning” comparison: Apples, meet oranges.

