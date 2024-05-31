Draymond Green defends the Boston Celtics postseason run

Draymond Green has lept to the Boston Celtics defense. The four-time NBA champion isn’t impressed with the criticism that’s currently being sent Boston’s way. Some sections of the media and opposing fanbases are questioning the difficulty of the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals, stating that they’ve had it easy.

In a recent episode of his “The Draymond Green Show,” the veteran forward gave his assessment of Boston’s postseason run. Green was part of the Golden State Warriors team that defeated Boston in the 2022 NBA Finals. As such, he understands how talented and hungry Joe Mazzulla’s team must be this season.

“The Celtics make it to the Finals with only two losses and everybody is saying ‘Their road isn’t tough enough,'” Green said. “If I’m honest, I don’t ever think the East is that tough, but I’ve also made it to an NBA Finals and lost no games along the way, and no one would say our road wasn’t tough enough, so don’t give me that ‘The Boston Celtics’ road isn’t tough enough.'”

For all of Boston’s critics, the fact remains that they have stayed focused on their end goal despite facing teams that are missing their best players. Boston could easily have slipped into a comfort zone and have been dragged into a deep playoff series.

Nevertheless, the Celtics will now face a Mavericks team that boasts Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. If Boston can overcome that tandem, then any criticism of their run should begin to quieten down.

