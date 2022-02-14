Draymond Green, Deebo Samuel react to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl injury

Draymond, Deebo send well-wishes to OBJ after knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Through the first 26 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Odell Beckham Jr. was among those drawing early consideration for MVP of the game.

Beckham, who had revitalized his NFL career with the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns during the regular season, had two receptions for 52 yards and caught the first touchdown of the Super Bowl in the first quarter.

But with just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Beckham went down on a crossing route with what looked to be a serious non-contact knee injury. He immediately grabbed the front of his left knee. He was able to walk off the field with the help of trainers but went straight to the blue medical tent.

The play Beckham was injured. Non-contact. pic.twitter.com/pHTIFsnK5i — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 14, 2022

Worry for left knee ACL retear on @obj. Hope I am wrong but left foot sticks in turf and knee shifts non contact.ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/qyEYeavY7M — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 14, 2022

Midway through the third quarter, the Rams ruled Beckham out for the rest of the game due to the knee injury.

Warriors forward Draymond Green is in attendance at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl and he tweeted well-wishes to Beckham.

Prayers up for OBJ!! He built for the big moment — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 14, 2022

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who had an emotional moment with Beckham following San Francisco's NFC Championship Game loss to the Rams, also sent a message to OBJ while also calling out the NFL.

God Got You BruddahðŸ™ðŸ¾.

Damn ManeðŸ¤žðŸ¾@obj — Deebo (@19problemz) February 14, 2022

Turf should be banned @NFL — Deebo (@19problemz) February 14, 2022

While playing with the Browns, Beckham tore his left ACL during Week 7 of the 2020 season against the ... Bengals.

If Beckham suffered a serious injury and can't play in the rest of the Super Bowl, it's a brutal way for his 2021 season to end.