Draymond Green changed tune on wanting to shut Grizzlies up after series

Draymond changed tune on wanting to shut Grizzlies up after series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was six games of pure intensity and grit.

The second-round playoff series was full of ejections, suspensions, injuries and lots of back-and-forth between both teams.

Golden State put an end to the showdown and eliminated Memphis in Game 6 at home. And for Draymond Green, the series couldn’t have ended any sooner.

“With all the chippiness in this series, the injuries, the eye knock, the gritty when the shot goes up, the ‘He fouled him, he hurt him, whoop that trick’, all the stuff that went on in the series, as you’re going through that I’m just like ‘I can’t wait to finish this series off and shut these guys up,’” Green said on his podcast “The Draymond Green Show”. "Those are just the thoughts that you’re thinking as you’re going through it."

But after the series ended, Green changed his tune.

“And then I got to the end of it and I’m like ‘Man, that was so hard. That was so hard. I have nothing but respect for those young guys, nothing but respect. The way they fought, the way they competed from the beginning of the series to the end, they made us a much better team. I don't take that for granted at all. You really have to give those guys their credit.”

Green himself was ejected from Game 1 after officials assessed a questionable Flagrant 2 foul to him for his foul on Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke, resulting in Green being ejected from the game.

The ejection sparked a bigger conversation on social media and lingered throughout the entire series. But little did everyone know, that was just the beginning of a high-intensity, action-packed series.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast