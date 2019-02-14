Draymond Green on controversial flagrant call: 'It's the Draymond rule'

It wouldn’t be a contentious Golden State Warriors game without a bit of drama. Wednesday night’s matchup against the dominant Portland Trail Blazers looked to be every bit of entertaining, and the dramatics which ensued in the fourth quarter proves this upcoming All-Star break will be much needed for head coach Steve Kerr and power forward Draymond Green.

Notorious for being one of the more reserved coaches in the association, Kerr was unusually irate Wednesday night.

Draymond Green attributes several questionable calls to “the Draymond rule.” (Getty Images)

With less than four minutes to play, Portland center Zach Collins caught a pass inside the paint. As he was going up for the shot, Green struck Collins in the arm, causing the ball to soar. Green picked up a foul.

This is the flagrant foul that led to Steve Kerr spiking his clipboard and getting tossed. pic.twitter.com/3FK224Wuhn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2019





After an official review, it was deemed flagrant one.

Unimpressed with the decision, Kerr began shouting at official Ken Mauer. Kerr then slammed his clipboard on the ground, consequently picking up his first technical foul. Moments later, while still screaming at the referee, Kerr was issued his second technical foul, ejecting him from the game. The Warriors ultimately fell to the Trail Blazers, 129-107.

A fuming Steve Kerr was booted from the court after losing his cool over a foul. https://t.co/IzNqxSwJJK — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 14, 2019





Following the game, Kerr spoke with the media about the events that led up to his tantrum.

“I was just shocked that it was called a flagrant foul,” he said. “I don’t remember how that’s determined. I don’t remember if that’s determined in New York or if it’s the officials on the floor, but that was head-scratching that that could be called a flagrant foul. The guy is going to go in for a dunk. You have to make sure he doesn’t dunk it. I told [the official] that I begged to differ.”

Green echoed his coach’s remarks, and furthermore attributed the flagrant offense to “the Draymond rule.” Green says he “got a lot of ball” on the foul, so was naturally confused as to why the now-controversial call appeared one-sided.

Draymond Green on the questionable flagrant, the “Draymond rule”, the Steve Kerr ejection, the Klay-Collins beef: “I enjoyed that. (Klay) was talking bad to that dude.” pic.twitter.com/sp7vNUrV9n — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2019





“I already know they were looking at it because they always look at fouls with me,” Green insisted.

He continued: “I got a tech, also, for standing there. That probably should be a delay of game, not a tech. You can’t, like, give somebody a tech because they’re standing somewhere. That’s a delay of game. But, whatever, might be Draymond Green rule No. 2.”

Nearing the All-Star break, Green has accumulated 12 technical fouls on the year. Should he reach 16 technicals this season, the 28-year-old will receive an automatic one-game suspension.

