Draymond Green comments on Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. All-Star Game snubs

Michigan State basketball has one alumnus named to the All-Star Game in Draymond Green (although he will not participate), but they easily could have had two more as Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr. have had some fantastic seasons.

After being selected, Green first commented on who may replace him in the game and noted that fellow Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. is a definite option he’d like to see:

Draymond Green on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s chances of being his replacement: "I wouldn't be mad to see a Spartan Dawg get in there. I wouldn't be mad at all." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 4, 2022

Green also talked about another Spartan, Miles Bridges, being snubbed from the Eastern Conference squad:

Draymond Green on Bridges' snub: "I think Miles and Lamelo (Ball) may have split votes. … I feel like both of them have had All-Star years." Says he's "shocked neither one of them got in." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 4, 2022

