Draymond Green coaches up James Wiseman during Warriors-Bucks game

Draymond coaches up Wiseman during Warriors-Bucks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is missing his second straight game to the start the 2020-21 season due to a foot injury, but the leader of the Warriors' defense isn't exactly taking the day off.

Green has taken Warriors rookie James Wiseman under his wing, and the former Defensive Player of the Year was seen coaching up the young center during Golden State's Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"You're closing up and you're one step up and he's too fast. If you're one step here, he can't beat you. And the second one, you're there -- just jump up. You're there, just jump," Green said while going through defensive missteps with Wiseman.

The 19-year-old has impressed early in his NBA career. He scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in his NBA debut, and showed his ability as a shooter and as a shot blocker early against the Bucks.

Green clearly has been missed in the Warriors' first two games. Golden State was torched by Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the season opener, and haven't fared much better against Milwaukee. Green is the engine that makes this defense go.

The Warriors expect big things from Wiseman, and Green figures to be the perfect mentor for Golden State's newest prized possession.