Draymond Green claps back at Rasheed Wallace’s spicy take

Rasheed Wallace recently declared that his 2004 Detroit Pistons team would have beat the s— out of the 2017 Golden State Warriors roster. The former four-time All-Star forward believes his former roster could have bullied the Warriors at every position. His comments came during a recent appearance on the “Sheed & Tyler” podcast.

Draymond Green responded to Wallace’s comments via X (formerly known as Twitter). Golden State’s veteran forward questioned the offensive production of the 2004 Piston’s team, noting how the Warriors could outscore them with considerable ease, before citing the movement within Steve Kerr’s offensive system. Green did credit Wallace for winning a championship that season, though.

“Sheed we would’ve smacked yall,” Green wrote. “Yall was scoring 72 points per game. That’s not winning a half. And we putting you and them big ass forces in every pick and roll. Let’s see you move them feet. That one ring was great though big bro. We all appreciated it!”

The 2017 Warriors roster has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Thompson, all in their prime. They are widely considered to be one of the best teams in NBA history. The versatile scoring, pace and movement would undoubtedly have run the 2004 Pistons off the court. Plenty of teams tried to outmuscle the Warriors and failed.

The 2004 Pistons were an impressive team. It’s fair to question how they would stack up against some of the best teams in the modern era. However, the 2017 Warriors is likely a step too far. They were simply too dominant and too talented. Regardless of their perceived lack of size.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire