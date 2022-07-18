Draymond Green claps back at LeBron James haters

LeBron James and Golden State Warriors mainstay Draymond Green have seemingly had a contentious relationship in the past.

The two infamously got into a physical incident during Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals, resulting in Green being suspended for Game 5 and swinging the series in favor of James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Green has also gained what seems to be sincere respect for the four-time league MVP.

On Saturday, James appeared in the Drew League, a renowned pro-am league based in Los Angeles, and he had a ball, scoring 42 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Green took the occasion to defend James against his many critics and haters.

Dray with a message on IG pic.twitter.com/6aAciScqAz — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) July 17, 2022

Green has developed such a liking for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar that he recently said he will attend the game in which James becomes the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, even if it conflicts with a Warriors contest on the same day.

Draymond Green said if the Warriors have a game the same day LeBron becomes the All-Time leading scorer He’s skipping the Warriors game to attend LeBron’s game 😭😭 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/v5YkdBHNMM — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) March 24, 2022

James is currently in second place on the NBA’s career scoring list at just 1,325 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Most experts agree James will surpass Abdul-Jabbar this coming season if he stays relatively healthy.

List