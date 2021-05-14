Draymond Green cites Russell Westbrook in Steph Curry MVP case

Why Draymond cites Russ when making Steph's case for MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green believes Steph Curry should be named NBA MVP this season.

The three-time NBA champion is averaging 31.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

But the main thing going against him is the Warriors are going to finish in either eighth or ninth place in the Western Conference.

"If I’m not mistaken, Russell Westbrook won MVP [in 2016-17] and they were the seventh or eighth seed," Draymond said to Sam Amick of The Athletic. "There’s no rule that says you can’t be an eighth seed and win the MVP because Russ has done it."

Sorry for being the "Well Actually" guy, but the Oklahoma City Thunder finished in sixth that year with a record of 47-35 -- four games ahead of the No. 7 seed Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game during Kevin Durant's first season with the Warriors. He was a very inefficient 42.5 percent from the field, however.

"I had no problem with him winning the MVP because I actually thought he f--king deserved it," Draymond added. "That OKC team he was on was horses--t. Complete horses--t. And he carried that team to the playoffs while going out and averaging a triple double, completely destroying every team that he played against.

"I thought he deserved to be the MVP. Why? Because he was so valuable to that team that he got that team to the playoffs while averaging a triple double. You’re damn right he deserved to be the MVP."

Yours truly firmly believes that Steph would be the MVP favorite [Nikola Jokic is the frontrunner) if Golden State was holding the No. 6 seed right now.

Story continues

But it is what it is.

The most important thing at this moment is for Steph to lift the Warriors past the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday so they enter the play-in tournament with the No. 8 seed instead of No. 9.

And again — Sunday’s matchup will be the first time Steph Curry and Ja Morant play against each other ... https://t.co/4S17Xp7U2n pic.twitter.com/8ysc0Wos99 — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 14, 2021

Now that is going to be fun.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast