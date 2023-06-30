Draymond Green cites Joe Burrow’s 3-1 mark vs. Chiefs to Mahomes, Kelce

The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs has been on fire lately.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded to a comment from Ja’Marr Chase. And then Chase fired back. Not long after, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got involved, to the point of angering local Cincinnati fans who support the Cincinnati Bearcats.

And now NBA star Draymond Green has stoked the flames a bit.

At Capital One’s The Match recently, Mahomes and Kelce were featured against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

During a trash-talking session mid-event, Green could be heard off camera slamming the Chiefs players for the fact Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3-1 over them in recent years, as captured by Bleacher Report:

"Y'all over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send your a– home a year ago." Draymond chirping back at Mahomes and Kelce 😅#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/V8RFZyrI3Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

Green seems to have forgotten that the Bengals lost the most recent encounter and that the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl. But hey — this bit of third-party trash talk is only going to intensify what is already one of the NFL’s best ongoing rivalries.

